What did selectors learn? Gavaskar slams Kohli, Rohit and Ajit Agarkar for 'same old story' amid WI Tests

The rain might have relented, denying India a 2-0 series win against the West Indies but Rohit Sharma and Co. did come out triumphant having won the series opener by an innings and 141 runs. It was the start of a new era for the Indian team as it was a mix of youth and experience given there were three debutants for India in the series Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Mukesh Kumar, who impressed everyone at some stage in the series while the seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli too made a mark with a century each.

However, legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar feels there was no need to send the likes of Kohli and Rohit to the Caribbean. Gavaskar said that India needed to field a completely young team against a weaker opponent like the Windies while questioning the selectors for the same saying that they might not want any challenge from the younger lot to the established stars.

"The runs scored by Rohit and Kohli against this West Indies attack begs the question what did the selectors learn that they didn't know already? Wouldn't it have been better to try out some youngsters and see how they take to Test cricket or is it that the selectors don't want any sort of challenge from the younger lot to the established players," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

Gavaskar hoped that things will change with Ajit Agarkar coming in as if the team for the future is not built now, the same old story at ICC events of India reaching the knockouts and not winning the whole thing might repeat itself.

"Now that Ajit Agarkar has come on board as the Chairman of the selection committee let's see if there is going to be any change in the approach to building a team for the future or if it's going to be the same old story of the Indian team being the bridesmaid but not the bride," he further said. India next play a Test series, five months later in December against South Africa.

