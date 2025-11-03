What did coach Amol Muzumdar say to Team India in last pep talk before World Cup final? WATCH India ended their heartbreaks into jubilation after winning the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in what is a watershed moment for women's sport in the country. India coach Amol Muzumdar's last pep talk before the final has surfaced on social media.

New Delhi:

India scripted a fairytale ending to their Women's World Cup 2025 campaign with a victory in the final over South Africa that ended their long wait for an ICC title. The Indian women's team defeated the Proteas by 52 runs to become the first Asian nation to be crowned the ODI champions of the world.

The Women in Blue had made 298/6 in the final on the back of strong contributions from Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma (58), both of whom also backed it up with a brilliant performance with the ball. Shafali picked two crucial wickets, while Deepti scalped five as India bowled the Proteas out for 246 to win the final by 52 runs and lift the trophy aloft.

While the players were the warriors on the field, fighting for every run and ball, head coach Amol Muzumdar was the backbone of the team that surged from the bottom of not qualifying for the semifinals in the 2022 ODI World Cup to winning the silverware in the 2025 edition.

Muzumdar was appointed the head coach of the Indian women's team in October 2023 and has been a vital cog in the team's success, being a crucial support staff member in the team.

Meanwhile, his pep talk in the team huddle before the action began at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday has now surfaced on social media. Speaking to the team before the final in the rain-delayed game, Muzumdar asked the team to 'cut the outside noise' and 'write their own story'.

"For the next seven hours, we cut out all the noise. We cut them out of our lives. We create our own bubble here," Muzumdar said in a video shared by the ICC.

"Seven hours, create our own bubble, and we step into it, and we finish that. And we write our own story. No more stories from the outside, we write our own story. You will write your own story tonight. Let's stay in that bubble for the next seven hours. Let's create history," he added.