What can be expected of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with maiden India call-up? Former skipper opines

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) revealed the Indian team’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. The Men in Blue will take on Ireland across two T20Is and will then follow it up with five T20I matches against England.

With the squad reveal, one of the biggest things of note was the inclusion of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Receiving his maiden India call-up, Sooryavanshi will be the one that many eyes will be set upon, especially as the youngster will be coming into the series after a brilliant IPL season, where he won the orange cap with 776 runs scored in 16 innings.

With him receiving his maiden call-up, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly came forward and asked for patience from the fans when it comes to Sooryavanshi.

"I think we should let him be, he's just 15-year-old and I don't think he'll bother too much about pressure and that's what we get to see him in the IPL. Obviously, playing for India is different and he will be touring where the wickets will be a little different," Sourav Ganguly told PTI.

"It will seam and there will be a bit more bounce and a bit more movement with the new ball, so the game is a bit different, but I think he's got enormous talent, so just let him be, don't expect the world from him straightaway. Just allow him to settle down because you know he's got a lot of talent like many others in India," he added.

Also Read: Former India cricketer hails Manav Suthar after brilliant bowling showcase in only Test against Afghanistan

Sooryavanshi was exceptional in the IPL 2026

Sooryavanshi had a brilliant season for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026. Playing 16 innings, the youngster scored 776 runs to his name, scoring a century and several half-centuries as well. His performances propelled the inaugural champions to Qualifier 2 of the tournament.

He was brilliant against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator, where he scored 97 runs, and amassed 96 runs to his name in the next game against Gujarat Titans. However, Rajasthan ended up losing the game, despite Vaibhav’s brilliant performances.

Also Read: