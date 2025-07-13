WF vs MINY, MLC 2025 Final Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Washington Freedom vs MI New York match MI New York were presented with an opportunity and the inaugural champions grabbed it with both hands and now find themselves in the final once again, against the defending champions, Washington Freedom, who last played a match a week ago against the same team.

Despite winning just three matches, MI New York were handed a lifeline by the format of the competition to still be alive in the tournament and advance through to the playoffs. The task was simple: win three matches and you'd have another trophy in the MI franchises' cabinet, adding to the title in the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC). Whatever the conversations about the format being unfair, etc, especially with just six teams in the competition be, MINY did what was required of them and now find themselves in the final, taking on the Washington Freedom, who also reached the final without playing a qualifier.

The Texas rains lashed Dallas at the start of the week, meaning that the Texas Super Kings had to settle for a Challenger route, and the Freedom made it to the final after topping the table. The Super Kings right now might be feeling hard done by because the format allows the top two teams to afford a bad day, but they didn't get the Qualifier and the Challenger was a knockout. MINY won the Eliminator, won the Challenger and one of the two teams will have a second title in three years in the MLC.

Nicholas Pooran scored an unbeaten match-winning fifty in the Challenger. The bowlers have suddenly come to the party for MINY, the evergreen Kieron Pollard is holding the middle-order like a rock, and everything seems to have come together for the Men in Blue in the last two games. The Freedom, on the other hand, haven't played a game for the past week. When they last played on July 6 was against the same team, and they won. Take your pick, it's going to be a long night in Dallas, Texas, with all the flood warnings and bad weather predictions, but everyone is hoping that the two teams do arrive at a result.

My Dream11 team for MLC 2025 Final, WF vs MINY

Mitch Owen (c), Rachin Ravindra, Nicholas Pooran, Tristan Luus, Monank Patel, Lockie Ferguson, Kieron Pollard (vc), Trent Boult , Ian Holland, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell

Probably Playing XIs

Washington Freedom: Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Lockie Ferguson

MI New York: Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Kunwarjeet Singh, Tajinder Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tristan Luus, Trent Boult, Nosthush Kenjige, Rushil Ugarkar