WF vs MINY, MLC 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Washington Freedom vs MI New York Washington Freedom will be keen to seal their spot in the top two in the Major League Cricket (MLC) as they take on MI New York, who too would want a Q in front of their name in their respective final matches of the league stage in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Lauderhill:

Washington Freedom have the destiny in their hands to finish in the top two in the ongoing edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) as they take on the MI New York, who will have their priorities to ensure that they are in the top four. The Freedom will be disappointed with the result against the Texas Super Kings, who, for the moment, sit at the top of the table,e but they have the team to see off a hot-and-cold-blowing MINY side.

For the Freedom, the key once again will be the Mitch Owen and Rachin Ravindra partnership at the top, to get them off a good start and put pressure on the MINY bowlers, with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Glenn Phillips and Andries Gous to cash in later. For MINY, they need their captain, Nicholas Pooran, to fire. Pooran has had a disappointing campaign after a sensational IPL and would want to turn it around with the finals approaching.

Ricky Ponting would have had a hard look at his side's bowling after the last game, as for the first time, the Freedom looked out of options and out of ideas on the field when Donovan Ferreira took off. If they get that part right, the Freedom has enough resources and quality to achieve a favourable result.

My Dream11 team for MLC 2025 Match 29, WF vs MINY

Probably Playing XIs

Washington Freedom: Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Lockie Ferguson

MI New York: Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Tajinder Dhillon, Kieron Pollard, Michael Bracewell, George Linde, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, Rushil Ugarkar, Ehsan Adil