WF vs LAKR, MLC 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Washington Freedom vs LA Knight Riders LA Knight Riders haven't had the best start to their MLC 2025 campaign; however, their captain, Jason Holder, will be available from the Tuesday clash against the Washington Freedom onwards. The Freedom were handed a colossal loss in the first game, but came back strongly against the Orcas.

California:

Washington Freedom would be relieved after the win they had against the Seattle Orcas as their performance and more importantly, the two points would have settled the nerves after a poor first game in the third edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC). The Freedom will welcome their newest addition to the squad, Mark Adair, who has finished with his national duty in the series against the West Indies and so will the LA Knight Riders, who would have their captain, Jason Holder, and Rovman Powell available from Tuesday onwards.

Ian Holland's performance will instil a lot of confidence for Ricky Ponting and Co after they were clattered around in the opening game of the season at the Oakland Coliseum against the San Francisco Unicorns. However, the Freedom would still love to have big runs from their two Glenns, who form the engine room of the side with the bat. Maxwell showed a few signs in the last and it will matter of time before Phillips gets into the groove as well.

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, have failed collectively in the first two games. Injuries to Anrich Nortje and Sherfane Rutherford haven't helped the balance of their side, but Rovman Powell can be used as the enforcer in the middle-order, especially being in good form. LAKR will have to play out of their skin to be able to beat the Freedom, but they can as they have the players to turn the tide on their day.

My Dream11 team for MLC 2025 Match 8, WF vs LAKR

Probably Playing XIs

Washington Freedom: Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous(w), Glenn Maxwell(c), Glenn Phillips, Jack Edwards, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Abhishek Paradkar/Mark Adair

LA Knight Riders: Andre Fletcher, Alex Hales, Unmukt Chand(w), Nitish Kumar, Jason Holder (c), Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Corne Dry