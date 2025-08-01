West Zone announce squad for Duleep Trophy, India all-rounder named new captain West Zone announced the squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who was fantastic in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy, has been named the new captain. The likes of Jaiswal, Shreyas, Ruturaj and Sarfaraz also made the list.

Mumbai:

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been named the new captain of the West Zone for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. The 33-year-old was fantastic in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy, which helped him earn a spot in the squad for India’s ongoing tour to England. He featured in the first Test at Headingley, but failed to impress, leading to the team management dropping him. However, Shardul returned in the fourth Test at Old Trafford and made 41 runs, but failed to clinch any wickets.

West Zone, in the meantime, took the bold decision of dropping Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. The senior batters are out of the Indian Test radar for a while and have now been ignored in the Duleep Trophy as well. Both the cricketers in recent times have expressed a desire to feature in the India red-ball squad, but the selectors might have given them the signal with the squad selection.

Opportunity for Shreyas, Ruturaj, Sarfaraz

The Duleep Trophy is a perfect opportunity for players like Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sarfaraz Khan, who are fighting for a spot in the Test squad. Sarfaraz, for instance, was part of the tour to Australia earlier in the year, but was dropped from the England tour. Shreyas, on the other hand, has been out of the scheme of things for a few years, but there have been talks of his inclusion.

On the other hand, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal too has been called up. He had a decent England tour and will hope to sharpen his skills in domestic cricket.

West Zone squad: Shardul Thakur (Captain, Mumbai), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai), Aarya Desai (Gujarat), Harvik Desai (wk, Saurashtra), Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai), Sarfaraz Khan (Mumbai), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtra), Jaymeet Patel (Gujarat), Manan Hingrajia (Gujarat), Saurabh Nawale (wk, Gujarat), Shams Mulani (Mumbai), Tanush Kotian (Mumbai), Dharmandrasinh Jadeja (Saurashtra), Tushar Deshpande (Mumbai), Arzan Nagwaswala (Gujarat).