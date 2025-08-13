West Zone announce head coach for upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025 Kiran Powar has been named head coach of West Zone for the 2025 Duleep Trophy, starting August 28 in Bengaluru. West and South Zones enter directly into the semifinals. A full support staff has been appointed to back the squad’s title ambitions.

Former Mumbai cricketer Kiran Powar has been appointed as the head coach of the West Zone squad ahead of the 2025 Duleep Trophy, set to commence on August 28 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The competition, returning to its traditional zonal format, will see North Zone take on East Zone in the opening quarterfinal.

Powar, a seasoned campaigner in India’s domestic circuit, steps into the role with a wealth of experience, both as a player and coach. Joining him in the dugout will be former Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Pallav Vora, who has been named assistant coach.

In a bid to strengthen the squad’s backroom setup, West Zone has assembled a comprehensive support staff lineup. Dr. Jaydev Pandya will oversee player fitness and injury management as physiotherapist, while Mahesh Patil has been appointed strength and conditioning coach. Tactical and performance insights will come from analyst Pradipsinh Champavat, and masseur Aakash Chaudhary will handle player recovery. The administrative responsibilities will rest with team manager Datta Mithbavkar.

Abhay Hadap addresses the new coaching set-up

Abhay Hadap, the convenor for West Zone, expressed confidence in the newly announced team of backroom staff. He expects that their knowledge in conditioning, strategy and player care will help the team challenge for the title.

“The team will be led by a highly experienced and skilled group of professionals dedicated to ensuring the players are in peak condition for the prestigious domestic competition,” Hadap said in a release.

“This diverse team of specialists brings a wealth of knowledge in sports science, physical conditioning, and strategic analysis. Their collective expertise is expected to provide comprehensive support to the West Zone squad throughout the tournament as they aim for victory,” he added.

Like that of previous years, this year’s Duleep Trophy will follow a knockout format, with the finalists from the previous zonal edition, West Zone and South Zone, earning direct entries into the semifinals. The remaining four zones will contest in the quarterfinal stage to join them.