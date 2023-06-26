West Indies-W vs Ireland-W Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch WI vs IRE 1st ODI on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies will host Ireland for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

West Indies and Ireland Women are set to resume their international cricket with the three-match ODI series starting from June 26. The Caribbean team is hosting the series against Ireland that is part of ICC Championship for the World Cup. Ireland are touring the West Indies for a total of six white-ball matches as the two teams will lock horns in three T20Is as well.

The ODI series will conclude on July 1 while the T20Is will start from July 4 with Ireland's West Indies tour ending on July 8. West Indies team will be led by start all-rounder Hayley Matthews in ODIs while their T20I squad is not announced yet. Laura Delany has been named Ireland captain for ODIs and T20Is on the tour as a common 15-member squad has been announced for the tour. All the matches of the tour will be played at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

When will WI vs IRE 1st ODI start?

WI-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI will start on June 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will WI vs IRE 1st ODI be played?

Wi-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI will be played at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Which channel will telecast WI vs IRE 1st ODI in India?

There is no live telecast of WI-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI in India?

Where to watch Live Streaming of WI vs IRE 1st ODI in India?

Fancode will live stream WI-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI in India.

Squads

West Indies Women: Cherry Ann Fraser, Hayley Matthews (C), Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Ashmini Munisar, Shemaine Campbelle, Shunelle Sawh, Rashada Williams, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shabika Gajnabi, Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack.

Ireland Women - Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Leah Paul, Laura Delany (C), Arlene Kelly, Orla Prendergast, Geogina Dempsey, Mary Waldron, Ava Canning, Sophie MacMohan, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell

