West Indies vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch WI vs SA T20 series on TV and streaming in India?

Image Source : GETTY West Indies will take on South Africa in a three-match T20 series in Trinidad starting August 23

West Indies take on South Africa in a three-match T20 series starting Friday, August 23 in Tarouba, Trinidad. South Africa won't complain regarding the selection of the venue as they had a memorable day at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy during the T20 World Cup where the eventual finalists skittled out Afghanistan for 57 in the semi-final. However, the wicket recently was adjudged unsatisfactory by the ICC and the first game of WCPL saw 118/9 play 119/9.

Yes, the surfaces which will be used for the three-match series will be different but the bowlers will get a lot of assistance, which makes South Africa a powerful side given the availability of options with the ball for them. The likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been rested but Lungi Ngidi, Ottniel Baartman and Nandre Burger are more than a decent pace trio to trouble any side and this is where the hosts need to be careful, especially with the bat.

When and where to watch WI vs SA T20 series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between West Indies at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad will kick off on Saturday, August 24 at 12:30 AM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for August 25 and 28. Unfortunately, there is no live broadcast on TV for the series, however, the matches will be available for live streaming on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase (vc), Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams