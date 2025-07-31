West Indies vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch WI vs PAK T20I series live on TV and streaming in India? The West Indies' final international assignment before the Caribbean Premier League will see the Pakistani side arrive on their shores. Both teams will be involved in six white-ball matches, three T20Is and as many ODIs, with the first assignment to take place in Florida.

Lauderhill:

The West Indies will host Pakistan for a short white-ball series, starting with the T20Is in Lauderhill, Florida. Pakistan have had an interesting start to the Mike Hesson era, where they won a home T20I series against Bangladesh but lost to the same opposition while being on the road. Yes, the pitches in Dhaka weren't the greatest, but Pakistan batters needed to apply themselves a bit more; however, Lauderhill will offer a little better surfaces in terms of batting.

Their opposition is a bruised West Indies side, which is not used to being toyed with like an object, which Australia did, handing them a 3-0 defeat in the Test series and a 5-0 defeat in the T20Is. There were some good signs from the batting and bowling department throughout the series, but the Windies side, sans-Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell, will be looking to find depth in their squad as they countdown to the T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka.

When and where to watch WI vs PAK T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between the West Indies and Pakistan will kick off at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Friday, August 1, at 5:30 AM IST. The remaining matches are scheduled for August 3 and 4, all at the same venue. All matches start at 5:30 in the morning the next day in India (relative to the original day in the Caribbean).

Unfortunately, the WI vs PAK T20I series will not have a live broadcast on TV, but all three matches can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Rovman Powell, Gudakesh Motie

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim