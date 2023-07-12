West Indies vs India Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch WI vs IND, 1st Test on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India Test team in WTC Final 2023 last month

After a heartbreaking exit from ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023, West Indies (WI) will take on mighty India (IND) in the first Test match at Dominica's Windsor Park starting on July 12. West Indies will be looking to end their poor run of form against India in the Test and will target their first-ever win in the last 21 years.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led team suffered a heavy 209-run defeat against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final 2023 last month. They will kick off their WTC 2023-25 cycle with some big changes to their preferred playing XI. Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is set for his international debut while Mukesh Kumar and Ruturaj Gaikwad are also in contention for Test debut.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of West Indies vs India, 1st Test match in India:

When is WI vs IND Test match?

West Indies vs India Test match will start on on Wednesday, July 12

At what time does WI vs IND Test match begin?

West Indies vs India Test match will begin at 10:00 AM Local Time (Dominica) and 7:30 PM IST

Where is the WI vs IND Test match being played?

West Indies vs India Test match will be played at Windsor Park, Dominica

Where can you watch WI vs IND Test match on TV in India?

West Indies vs India Test match will be broadcast on TV on DD Sports (Doordarshan) in India

Where can you watch WI vs IND Test match online in India?

One can watch West Indies vs India Test match online on the JioCinema website and app, FanCode website and app

WI vs IND Squads:

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

