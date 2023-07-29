West Indies vs India Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch WI vs IND, 2nd ODI on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma during 1st ODI vs West Indies

West Indies (WI) will be looking to avoid a series defeat when they take on India (IND) in the second ODI match on Saturday, July 29. Rohit Sharma-led side recorded an easy five-wicket win in the opening ODI but they were stretched out while chasing a 115-run target at Kensington Oval's spin-friendly surface.

India will be looking forward to improved performance and are likely to stick with their regular batting order for the remaining two games. After seeing the turning slow pitch at Kensington Oval in the first ODI, the Men in Blue might be tempted to play an extra spinner, Axar Patel or Yuzvendra Chahal, in the upcoming game.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of West Indies vs India in India:

When is West Indies vs India ODI match?

West Indies vs India ODI match will be played on Saturday, July 29

At what time does WI vs IND ODI match begin?

West Indies vs India match will begin at 9:30 PM Local Time (Barbados) and 7:00 PM IST

Where is the WI vs IND ODI match being played?

West Indies vs India ODI match will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Where can you watch WI vs IND ODI match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy West Indies vs India ODI match live broadcast on Doordarshan (DD) in seven languages for DTH-free connections

Where can you watch WI vs IND ODI match online in India?

One can watch West Indies vs India ODI match online on the JioCinema, FanCode website and app

WI vs IND Squads:

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad

