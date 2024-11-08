Saturday, November 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. West Indies vs England Live: When and where to watch WI vs ENG T20I series on TV and streaming in India?

West Indies vs England Live: When and where to watch WI vs ENG T20I series on TV and streaming in India?

England will take on the West Indies in a five-match T20 series starting on November 9 (local time) in Barbados. England levelled the series 1-1 they played a T20I series last and will be keen to turn over the West Indies in their own backyard, who have picked a strong squad themselves.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2024 15:00 IST
England will be up against West Indies in a five-match T20
Image Source : GETTY England will be up against West Indies in a five-match T20 series starting in Barbados on Saturday, November 9 (local time)

After a four-month wait, England skipper Jos Buttler will finally return to international cricket after a long and frustrating calf injury. England will hope for a change in fortunes in white-ball cricket as it hasn't been the great last 12 months for the 2019 world champions and the transition is taking longer than they would have desired. In the last 12 months, England have failed to defend an ODI World Cup and a T20 World Cup and with the Champions Trophy, the focus is on 50-over games, but there will be a stopover for five T20Is against the West Indies.

England are struggling in ODIs and even though they failed to advance further than the semi-finals, they still are better accustomed to the T20 format. However, it will not be easy with the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell back for the West Indies, for whom the T20 format still remains their bread and butter. Since there are five matches, it gives both sides a little room, however, either of them will be eyeing a good start.

England's bowlers, especially will have their task cut out, with the dangerous West Indies batting line-up against them. England have a few new faces in the T20 squad as well but with Buttler back, they will have confidence to challenge the Windies in their conditions.

When and where to watch WI vs ENG ODI series on TV and OTT in India?

The five-match T20I series between West Indies and England starting in Barbados, will kick off on Sunday, November 10 at 1:30 AM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for November 11, 15, 17 and 18 as per Indian timings. The first matches are in Barbados with the remaining three in Saint Lucia. The five-match white-ball series, unfortunately, doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India. However, the WI vs ENG T20I series can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Rovman Powell (C), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Related Stories
Sanju Samson creates history, becomes first Indian with centuries in back-to-back T20I innings

Sanju Samson creates history, becomes first Indian with centuries in back-to-back T20I innings

Mohsin Naqvi denies receiving any official note from BCCI on Champions Trophy venue spar

Mohsin Naqvi denies receiving any official note from BCCI on Champions Trophy venue spar

Pooran, Andre Russell return as West Indies name strong squad for T20Is against England

Pooran, Andre Russell return as West Indies name strong squad for T20Is against England

England: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement