West Indies vs England Live: When and where to watch WI vs ENG T20I series on TV and streaming in India?

After a four-month wait, England skipper Jos Buttler will finally return to international cricket after a long and frustrating calf injury. England will hope for a change in fortunes in white-ball cricket as it hasn't been the great last 12 months for the 2019 world champions and the transition is taking longer than they would have desired. In the last 12 months, England have failed to defend an ODI World Cup and a T20 World Cup and with the Champions Trophy, the focus is on 50-over games, but there will be a stopover for five T20Is against the West Indies.

England are struggling in ODIs and even though they failed to advance further than the semi-finals, they still are better accustomed to the T20 format. However, it will not be easy with the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell back for the West Indies, for whom the T20 format still remains their bread and butter. Since there are five matches, it gives both sides a little room, however, either of them will be eyeing a good start.

England's bowlers, especially will have their task cut out, with the dangerous West Indies batting line-up against them. England have a few new faces in the T20 squad as well but with Buttler back, they will have confidence to challenge the Windies in their conditions.

When and where to watch WI vs ENG ODI series on TV and OTT in India?

The five-match T20I series between West Indies and England starting in Barbados, will kick off on Sunday, November 10 at 1:30 AM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for November 11, 15, 17 and 18 as per Indian timings. The first matches are in Barbados with the remaining three in Saint Lucia. The five-match white-ball series, unfortunately, doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India. However, the WI vs ENG T20I series can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Rovman Powell (C), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

England: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner