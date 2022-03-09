Live Score West Indies vs England Live Match Updates from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Wednesday, March 09, 2022
     
West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 2: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Ball by Ball Commentary, Full Scorecard, Latest Updates, Highlights, Live News from the West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 2, North Sound, Antigua.  

Published on: March 09, 2022 17:17 IST
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and England captain Joe Root pose at the camera ahead of the 1st Test
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and England captain Joe Root pose at the camera ahead of the 1st Test 

WI vs ENG 1st Test: Bairstow's ton helps visitors fightback on Day 1

Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten ton helped England fight back against West Indies on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. At stumps, England's score read 268/6 with Bairstow (109*) and Chris Woakes (24*) at the crease. After opting to bat first, England got off to a horrendous start as the side lost Alex Lees (4), Zak Crawley (8), Joe Root (13) and Daniel Lawrence (20) in quick succession and they were reduced to 48/4 in the 16th over.

