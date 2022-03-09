Live Score West Indies vs England Live Match Updates from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
WI vs ENG 1st Test: Bairstow's ton helps visitors fightback on Day 1
Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten ton helped England fight back against West Indies on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. At stumps, England's score read 268/6 with Bairstow (109*) and Chris Woakes (24*) at the crease. After opting to bat first, England got off to a horrendous start as the side lost Alex Lees (4), Zak Crawley (8), Joe Root (13) and Daniel Lawrence (20) in quick succession and they were reduced to 48/4 in the 16th over.