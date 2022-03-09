Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and England captain Joe Root pose at the camera ahead of the 1st Test

Live Score West Indies vs England Live Match Updates from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten ton helped England fight back against West Indies on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. At stumps, England's score read 268/6 with Bairstow (109*) and Chris Woakes (24*) at the crease. After opting to bat first, England got off to a horrendous start as the side lost Alex Lees (4), Zak Crawley (8), Joe Root (13) and Daniel Lawrence (20) in quick succession and they were reduced to 48/4 in the 16th over.