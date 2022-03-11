West Indies vs England 1st Day 4 Test 2022 Live Streaming, Match Timings, Venues, Telecast Details

Friday, March 11, 2022
     
West Indies vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on SonyLiv, match timings, venue, schedule for West Indies vs England (WI vs ENG) 1st Test Match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Antigua Published on: March 11, 2022 16:55 IST
West Indies and England face each other in the first Test of the three-match series that kicks off on March 8 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Match Details 

West Indies vs England, 1st Test

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

7:30 PM IST

When is the West Indies Vs England 1st Test Day 4 match?

The West Indies Vs England 1st Test Day 4 match is on March 11, 2022 (Friday).

At what time West Indies Vs England 1st Test match start?

The West Indies Vs England 1st Test match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the West Indies Vs England 1st Test match being played?

West Indies Vs England 1st Test match will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Which channel in India will live telecast West Indies Vs England 1st Test match?

West Indies Vs England 1st Test match will be telecast live on Sony network.

How to watch live streaming of West Indies Vs England 1st Test match in India?

The live streaming of the West Indies Vs England 1st Test match will be done via SonyLiv.

Squads

England: Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, and Jayden Seales.

