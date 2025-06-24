West Indies vs Australia Live: When and where to watch WI vs AUS Test series live on TV and streaming in India West Indies will host Australia in a three-match Test series, starting June 25 in Barbados. The visitors will miss key players in Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, while Roston Chase will be captaining for the first time.

Barbados:

West Indies will host Australia in a three-match Test series, starting June 25. The Pat Cummins-led side recently suffered a disappointing defeat to South Africa in the World Test Championship finale and will be hoping to bounce back stronger in the West Indies. In the last WTC cycle, the Caribbean moved to Australia for a two-match series, and interestingly, the series ended 1-1, after West Indies pulled off a thrilling win at the Gabba in the second Test.

Australia will miss the service of Steve Smith in the first Test, who is out with a finger injury. The former captain injured his finger while fielding in the WTC final. Australia have also dropped Marnus Labuschagne from the first Test. He has been struggling for runs in the longest format for over a year, and that played a part in Australia dropping him. Sam Konstas is expected to open alongside Usman Khawaja, and Josh Inglis will replace Smith.

West Indies will play under Roston Chase for the first time against Australia. Kraigg Brathwaite resigned as captain earlier in the year and following which, Chase was handed the baton, who interestingly, hasn’t played a Test since March 2023. Meanwhile, Kemar Roach has been dropped, which can hurt them, given that his experience could have come in handy.

Where to watch West Indies vs Australia in TV and OTT?

The three-match Test series between West Indies and Australia won’t be broadcast on TV. The fans in India, however, can catch it live on Fancode.

West Indies vs Australia squads

West Indies - Roston Chase (Captain), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

Australia - Pat Cummins (captain), Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann