West Indies vs Australia live: When and where to watch WI vs AUS 2nd Test live on TV and streaming? The second Test of the three-match series between Australia and West Indies is set to get underway today at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The visitors are leading the series 1-0 and the onus is on the home team side to level the proceedings. Here's where you can watch live action:

Grenada:

Australia and West Indies will lock horns today in the second Test of the three-match series at the National Cricket Stadium, St Georges in Grenada. The visitors started their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on a high with a solid 159-run win in the opening game and are leading the series 1-0. West Indies will rue a great opportunity to beat the Aussies and they will be keen on levelling the series in the next few days.

Australia have got the massive boost in Steve Smith, who missed the first Test due to a finger injury he sustained during the WTC Final. He returns to the playing XI at the expense of Josh Inglis but won't be fielding in slips to protect his injured finger.

As for the West Indies, they will be hoping to improve their batting significantly to have any chance of triumphing over Australia. Their bowling attack, comprising Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales did extremely well, only for the batters to not support them enough to win the Test.

When will WI vs AUS 2nd Test start today?

The second Test match between West Indies and Australia will start at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss is scheduled at 7 PM IST. The match will go on until midnight 3:30 AM and play can be extended till 4 AM to finish the overs.

Where to watch the second Test between Australia and West Indies in India?

Live telecast of the second Test match between Australia and the West Indies is not available in India. The live streaming of this AUS vs WI Test match will be available on Fancode.

Squads

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip, Kevlon Anderson, Mikyle Louis, Johann Layne

Australia Squad: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Kuhnemann

Also Read: