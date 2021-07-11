West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming 2nd T20I: Watch WI vs AUS Live Online on FanCode

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/WINDIESCRICKET West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming 2nd T20I: How to Watch WI vs AUS Live Streaming Online on FanCode

At what time does West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I start? West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I starts AT 5 AM. When is West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I? West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I will take place on July 11 (IST) in St Lucia. How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I? You can watch West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on FanCode in India. Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I? There is no live television telecast for West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I. What are the squads for West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I? West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair Australia Squad: Matthew Wade(w), Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Turner, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar

After registering an 18-run win in the first T20I in St Lucia, West Indies will aim to strengthen their position in the five-match series when they meet Australia for the second game on Sunday morning (IST). West Indies were restricted to 145/6 in the first T20I and the visitors, at one stage, looked definite to win the game, putting 105/4 on the board in merely 10 overs. However, the Windies bowlers made an excellent comeback by claiming the remaining six wickets within merely 22 runs. Obed McCoy took four wickets, while Hayden Walsh Jr. took three as West Indies secured an unlikely win. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming 2nd T20I. You can watch the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online on FanCode.