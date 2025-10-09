West Indies unveil white ball squads for upcoming tour against Bangladesh Cricket West Indies recently came forward and announced their white ball squads for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh. The two sides will take on each other across three ODI matches and will follow it up with three T20Is.

After the conclusion of the ongoing two-game test series against the Indian team, the West Indies will be taking on Bangladesh across a white ball series. Touring Bangladesh, the Windies will take on the side across three ODIs and three T20I matches.

It is worth noting that the three ODIs will be held on October 18, 21, and 23. Whereas the T20Is will be held on October 27, 29, and 31. Shai Hope has been named the captain of both squads, and big names like Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, and many more will feature in the upcoming series.

The series could be key for the side as they begin their preparation for the T20 World Cup in 2026 and the ODI World Cup in 2027. It is also worth noting that Ackeem Auguste has earned his maiden ODI call-up; the Under-19 captain will be hoping to put in his best performance in the upcoming series.

Daren Sammy opens up on the squad selection

With the squad announcement, the West Indies’ Daren Sammy took centre stage and talked about the squad selection. He opined that they will look to maintain a winning mentality ahead of the World Cup.

“The squad assembled will strive to maintain a winning mentality and strong team cohesion, essential components for long-term success ahead of the (2027) World Cup," Sammy was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"Facing Bangladesh provides another opportunity to earn crucial points in our push for automatic qualification to the showpiece event,” he added.

Squads:

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

West Indies T20I squad: Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Ramon Simmonds

