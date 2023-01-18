Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies tour of Zimbabwe: Shannon Gabriel returns for Caribbean side; Motie, Warrican also in mix

West Indies have recalled injury-laden star Shannon Gabriel for the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe that takes place in February. The board announced a 15-man squad for the series which will be their first after the Australia tour where they faced an embarrassing 0-2 defeat. The squad also consists of Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican who have been drafted into the squad.

Seales and Phillip miss out

Pace duo Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip miss out on the tour due to injury, while left-handed opener Tagnarine Chanderpaul gets another chance to build on his impressive debut against Australia.

West Indies great and lead selector Desmond Haynes believes conditions in Zimbabwe will help his spinners and is confident that both Motie and Warrican can make an impact.

"We looked at the conditions we anticipate playing in, and have included two left-arm spinners who didn’t go to Australia in Motie and Warrican," Haynes noted.

"With our fast bowlers, Seales has done extremely well for us since he started back in 2021, but with him unavailable we have decided that Gabriel would be best able to fill that role.

"He (Gabriel) is an experienced bowler who has been at the international level for over 10 years and has knowledge of the conditions in Zimbabwe when we won there in 2017."

And while Haynes is expecting Zimbabwe to prove a difficult team to beat, he is confident that his side can find their best form.

ALSO READ I 'I like the idea but...': Rohit Sharma opens on early start of 2023 ODI World Cup matches

Big statement form Desmond Haynes

"This is the start of the international calendar for 2023 and we will hope to start with a win," Haynes added.

"We appreciate it won’t be as easy assignment as Zimbabwe, like most other teams in world cricket, play very well on their home soil on pitches that will support their style of play."

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas, Jomel Warrican

Schedule:

February 4-8: First Test at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

February 12-16: Second Test at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Latest Cricket News