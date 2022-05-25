West Indies tour of Pakistan for three-match ODI series to go as scheduled: PCB

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam during a training session.

West Indies will be touring Pakistan for the rescheduled three-match ODI series that will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, starting June 8. Media reports stated that the tour might be postponed with the three-match series ending on June 12 with the second ODI scheduled to be played on June 12.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed all the rumours and clarified that the three-match series that is part of the ICC World Cup Super League will happen as scheduled. Multan has been announced as the backup venue.

"Pakistan Cricket Board has clarified there is no truth in the reports that the home ODI series against West Indies is getting postponed," a statement from the PCB read.

However, PCB director media Sami-ul-Hasan Burney said that the PCB is yet to announce where the matches will be hed but that there was no proposal under consideration to postpone the series. An official confirmation will be rolled out shortly.

"Holding any event in Pakistan would not be possible without the support of the local administration. Matches will be held at the venue where the green signal will be received, time is short for decisions," Sami said.

West Indies are scheduled to arrive on June 5 and the PCB has asked the players to assemble for a training camp in Rawalpindi on June 1.

"It is important to know where the visitors have to reach before booking while the broadcasters and their equipment must also arrive on time. It is also important to know whether they will be delivered to Rawalpindi or Multan," Sami said.

"We also have to manage the logistics needs, including the hotel. We hope that the government will guide us by the end of this week, and the series will go according to its schedule," he added.