West Indies tour of Australia: Aussies announce Test squad for WI series, Marcus Harris returns

Australia have announced their squad for the upcoming Test Series against the West Indies as Marcus Harris returns to the international fold. The team led by Pat Cummins will have 13 players in the squad while they will try to keep their top spot intact with the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) soon approaching. The Aussies are currently top with 70 win percent points while opponents West Indies languish sixth in the tale with just 50 win percent points.

The 13-player squad named today (November 8) represents a downsize on the number of players needed in recent years when COVID-19 protocols remained in place, with pace bowlers Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson as well as leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson the names missing from last summer's expanded Ashes group.

Swepson was also part of this year's overseas Test campaigns in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, where spin-friendly conditions saw the inclusion of allrounders Ashton Agar and Mitchell Marsh with back-up 'keeper Josh Inglis also a member of those touring parties.

Harris back in fold

Test-capped opener Marcus Harris regains his berth after being overlooked for Sri Lanka where Australia shared the spoils 1-1 after their historic 1-0 series win on their first tour to Pakistan for almost quarter of a century.

National selection panel chair George Bailey said today Harris's reinstatement was recognition of his recent form with the left-hander posting centuries in both the Marsh Sheffield Shield and Marsh One Day Cup formats this summer after a stint in the UK county competition.

"Marcus Harris retains his place after continuing to perform for Gloucestershire in the English County competition and a strong start to the Marsh Sheffield Shield season," Bailey said on Tuesday.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

West Indies tour of Australia Schedule:

Nov 17-19: ACT/NSW XI v Windies, Canberra

Nov 23-26: PM's XI v Windies, Canberra (day-night)

Nov 30 – Dec 4: First Test, Perth Stadium

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval(day-night)

