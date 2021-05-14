West Indies to host Australia, South Africa, Pakistan in busy home summer

Image Source : TWITTER/WINDIESCRICKET West Indies are set for a busy home season between June and August with South Africa, Australia and Pakistan.

West Indies are set for a busy home season between June and August with South Africa, Australia and Pakistan set to tour the islands for a combined four Test matches, 15 T20Is and three ODI matches.

The season starts with South Africa touring the islands for two Tests and five T20Is. The series was rescheduled from 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tour starts with a two-Test series on June 10 after which T20I series will be played from June 26 to July 3.

West Indies then host Australia for a five-match T20I series and three ODIs. The T20Is will be played from July 9 to July 16 after which the ODI series will be played from July 20 to July 24.

The season concludes with Pakistan's tour of the islands. The two teams play a five-match T20I series from July 27 to August 3 after which they play two Test matches starting on August 12 and August 20.