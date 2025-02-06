West Indies to host Australia in a Test series in a decade; set to go on white-ball tours to Ireland, England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies will host Australia in a Test series at home for the first time in 10 years

West Indies have announced their home and away schedule for men and women's teams for the year 2025. West Indies men will be playing Ireland, England and Australia in a space of two months in a restless schedule following the IPL. West Indies will be going on a tour of the UK, which begins with three ODIs against Ireland on May 21. Three ODIs against Ireland will be followed by three ODIs and three T20Is against England from May 29-June 10.

West Indies will then return to Ireland for three T20Is as well before going back home. There will be a 10-day break before the West Indies get ready to host Australia for the first Test series at home in a decade. Australia last toured the Caribbean for Test matches in June 2015 and will be going there for three red-ball games and five T20Is.

Cricket Australia (CA) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) came to an agreement to truncate the tour from two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is to three Tests and five T20Is with the ODI World Cup two years away. Following the Australia series, the West Indies men will host Pakistan for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

For the women's team, they will be playing the qualifiers in April before they, like men, go on an England tour. West Indies women will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against England from May 21 to June 8 before hosting South Africa for a similar itinerary from June 11 to 23.

If the West Indies women advance, they will be playing the ODI World Cup in October-November in India later this year while the men are scheduled to tour India as part of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. West Indies finished eighth in the nine-team World Test Championship in the 2023-25 cycle.