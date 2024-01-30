West Indies sensation Shamar Joseph ruled out of ILT20

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shamar Joseph.

After scripting West Indies' epic win over Australia at The Gabba last week, Shamar Joseph has become the talk of the town in the cricket arena. He is set to be in demand in the T20 leagues and was also picked by Peshawar Zalmi in PSL as a replacement for Gus Atkinson. He was set to be in action in the ongoing ILT20 but the pacer has been ruled out of it.

Joseph will head back to his home as he will be missing the ILT20 league due to his toe injury that he suffered in the epic Test at Gabba. Joseph picked up the injury on the third day of the Test when he was hit on his toe by a Mitchell Starc delivery. The 24-year-old had a suspected toe fracture but was cleared of it on the fourth day of the Test. What followed then was a truly magical spell and one that will go down in the history books.

Joseph was set to play for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20. He was picked in the tournament ahead of the Australia Test series. Joseph will now undergo a recovery period before he heads to Pakistan for the PSL.

Speaking after the win at the Gabba, the Windies pacer said that he is committed to playing for West Indies even if he gets lucrative deals from T20 leagues. "I will always be here to play Test cricket for the West Indies. I am not afraid to say this live. There will be times when T20 might come around and Test cricket will be there … but I will always be available to play for the West Indies no matter how much money comes towards me," Joseph said after the win.

From being suspected of a toe fracture to tearing the Australian batting line-up at the celebrated Brisbane venue, Joseph helped the Windies win their first Test match on Australian soil since 1997. The pacer took seven wickets in the final innings as he was the cornerstone of West Indies defence of 215 in an eight-run win.