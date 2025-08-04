West Indies register unwanted all-time T20I record after series loss to Pakistan in Florida With a close win in the second T20I, the West Indies stayed alive in the three-match T20I series, but Pakistan were too good for the depleted Windies side in the decider to win the assignment. West Indies incurred a record-breaking defeat in Lauderhill on Sunday (local time).

Lauderhill:

The West Indies ended their home T20I season with a seventh loss in eight matches, as Pakistan romped home in the three-match decider in Lauderhill on Sunday (local time) to take the series 2-1. This was the West Indies' 48th defeat at home in T20Is, the most for any team in the format in international cricket. The West Indies leapfrogged Zimbabwe, who have lost 47 T20Is at home (including four consecutive last month in the tri-series).

Most defeats at home in T20Is for a team

48 - West Indies (played - 108)

47 - Zimbabwe (played - 70)

41 - Rwanda (played - 59)

41 - South Africa (played - 84)

41 - New Zealand (played - 102)

40 - Sri Lanka (played - 68)

190 was a chaseable score after Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub and some late runs from Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah helped Pakistan to a strong total. The West Indies went with a slightly different approach in the chase to secure their wickets and not take undue risk; however, that also didn't work as the middle and lower order were left to do too much in the end, despite half-centuries from Jewel Andrew and Sherfane Rutherford.

The crucial wickets of Jason Holder in the 18th over and Rutherford in the final meant that the writing was on the wall regarding the result of the match. In the post Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell era, the West Indies have found it hard to find a settled and balanced combination in their absence, even though there are talented players around in the squad. The injuries to Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer didn't help in the Pakistan series as well.

The hosts will now shift their focus to the ODI series and hope to end the home summer on a high, before the CPL.