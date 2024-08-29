West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel announces retirement from international cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shannon Gabriel has announced retirement after playing for the West Indies for 12 years from 2012-2023

West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel has announced his retirement from international cricket after playing for the national team for nearly 12 years. Gabriel, who played 86 matches for the West Indies, was primarily a Test match bowler for his side, known to hit the deck hard and get the seam movement off the surface.

"During the past 12 years, I have dedicated myself to playing international cricket for the West Indies," the 36-year-old wrote while announcing his retirement on Instagram. "Playing this beloved game at the highest level has brought me immense joy, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end."

"I would like to express my gratitude to God for the numerous blessings and the opportunities my family and I have received during my time playing for the West Indies," Gabriel further wrote.

"Secondly, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Cricket West Indies administrators, coaches, and staff members. Words cannot adequately convey the appreciation I have for your hard work and support over the years. Last but not least, I am grateful to my teammates and all those who have stood by me and supported me along the way. You have made my journey to the top truly special."

Gabriel took 202 wickets at the highest level for the West Indies including 166 in 59 Test matches, including a best of 8/62. Gabriel formed a terrific partnership with Kemar Roach with the new ball for the West Indies in whites. He may have retired from international cricket but Gabriel confirmed that he would continue to play for Trinidad and Tobago and would be available for any franchise league contracts.

"Moving forward, my plan is to continue representing my country [Trinidad and Tobago], club, and franchise teams around the world with the same love and passion I have shown throughout my career," Gabriel signed off.