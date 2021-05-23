Pacer Marquino Mindley tests positive for COVID-19, West Indies training camp halted ahead of SA Tests

Image Source : CRICKET WEST INDIES West Indies pacer Marquino Mindley

Jamaican speedster Marquino Mindley has tested positive for COVID-19 in his second test, Cricket West Indies said in an official statement on Sunday.

Mindley, who is currently asymptomatic, will now isolate in his hotel room under the supervision of the medical team. West Indies have also cancelled their training for the weekend.

West Indies players and support staff are currently in a bio-bubble in St Lucia, training for the upcoming Test series against South Africa that is scheduled for next month.

"Following PCR Tests administered on Friday 21 May for all members of the West Indies Men’s red ball training camp being held in St Lucia, Jamaican fast bowler, Marquino Mindley, tested positive on his second COVID-19 test.

"All other members of the training squad and coaching team were re-tested and isolated in their rooms, with training canceled for the weekend. All of these training squad and coaching team members have now tested negative following their repeat tests and the squad will train in small groups starting on Monday 24 May, at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground," stated Cricket West Indies.

The red-ball camp is being held in a bio-secure environment ahead of the ICC World Test Championship two-Test series against South Africa, scheduled to start on June 10th.

Earlier this week, Cricket West Indies had confirmed that 13 members of the West Indies Test squad -- players and support staff -- have received vaccinations against COVID-19. Until now, 43 members of West Indies men's playing and coaching staff have received their doses.