West Indies march into Super Eight stage with dominant win over Nepal in Mumbai

The 25th game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 saw Nepal taking on the West Indies. The two sides took on each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 15. The clash began with Nepal coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 133 runs, which was easily chased by the Windies as they made it through to the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

It is worth noting that Nepal opened their innings with Kushal Bhurtel departing on just one run and Aasif Sheikh scoring 11 runs in 10 deliveries. Dipendra Singh Airee was the best performer for Nepal with the bat, scoring 58 runs in 47 deliveries.

However, the rest of the batters did not amount to much and succumbed under the West Indies’ bowlers. Lokesh Bam added 13 runs on the board, and Sompal Kami went unbeaten on a score of 26, as Nepal posted a total of 133 in the first innings of the game.

As for the West Indies, Jason Holder was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, and Roston Chase took one wicket each as well.

Hope-Hetmyer propelled the Windies to a resounding win

Speaking of the run chase, the West Indies opened their innings with Brandon King scoring 22 runs in 17 deliveries. After the early dismissal, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer put in a brilliant performance.

While Hope scored 61* runs in 44 deliveries, Shimron Hetmyer went unbeaten on a score of 46 runs in 32 deliveries. The two batters stitched a brilliant partnership to ensure the victory for the Windies. Nandan Yadav was the sole wicket taker for Nepal; the West Indies chased down the target in 15.2 overs and won the game by nine wickets, becoming the first team to officially qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight.

