West Indies invite greats Richards, Lloyd, Lara to help shape Carribean cricket's future West Indies were bowled out for a mere 27, the second-lowest total in the history of Test cricket. Following their meek surrender in the second innings of the third Test, Cricket West Indies has called for an emergency meeting and has sent an invitation to legendary cricketers.

After the West Indies' meek surrender in the third Test against Australia, Cricket West Indies has invited its legends to revive Caribbean cricket. West Indies were bowled out for 27 in the second innings of the third Test against Australia, which is their lowest score in Test cricket and the second lowest overall.

The Windies were folded for just 27 and went down in the third match in Kingston by 176 runs with Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland running through the Windies' line-up. Starc, playing in his 100th Test match, picked 6/9 in a historic show, while Boland picked up a hat-trick.

Following the defeat, the Windies have called in for an emergency meeting, with invitations sent to the legendary former cricketers. "To strengthen the discussions, I have extended invitations to three of our greatest batsmen ever: Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara," the president of CWI, Kishore Shallow, said in a statement.

"They will join past greats Dr Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dr The Most Honourable Desmond Haynes, Ian Bradshaw, who already serve on the committee."

"This engagement is not ceremonial. These are men who helped define our golden eras, and their perspectives will be invaluable as we shape the next phase of our cricket development. We intend for this gathering to result in tangible, actionable recommendations.

"Consistent with my message over the last weeks, this is a moment that calls for collaboration, not division. We need everyone on board: fans, players, coaches, legends, and administrators, if we are to truly move forward. There is much work to be done. But we must do it with purpose, and we must do it together," he added.

The CWI president also asked for patients from the fans as this is a rebuilding phase for their cricket. "Like every West Indian cricket fan, I felt the pain of our recent Test defeat to Australia. The result hurts deeply, not only because of how we lost, but because of what West Indies cricket has always represented to our people: pride, identity, and possibility.

"There will be some sleepless nights ahead for many of us, including the players, who I know feel this loss just as heavily. But while disappointment is natural, we must not allow this moment to define our journey," he said.

"We are in a rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit that has long made West Indies cricket a force in the world.

"Progress is rarely straightforward. It takes time, perseverance, and belief, especially in our most difficult moments. The road ahead will test us, but I have faith in the talent and commitment of our players when they apply themselves," he added.

Disappointed with the recent performance, the West Cricket chief had convened an emergency meeting of the board.

"As an immediate step, I have advised the Chair of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee to convene an emergency meeting to review the recent Test series against Australia, particularly the final match," Shallow said.