West Indies equal their worst record in T20Is as Pakistan win series opener The West Indies kicked off their white-ball series against Pakistan by taking on the Men in Green in the first T20I. With Pakistan winning the game, the West Indies lost their sixth straight game in the shortest format, equalling their worst record.

Lauderhill, Florida:

Pakistan has taken the lead in the ongoing white-ball series against the West Indies. The hosts were unable to chase 179 runs and succumbed to their sixth consecutive defeat in the shortest format of the game. They have equalled their worst losing streak in T20Is.

Saim Ayub propels Pakistan with half-century

As for the game, after losing the toss, Pakistan got off to a subpar start with the bat as opener Sahibzada Farhan departed on a score of 14 runs. Saim Ayub put in a good show, scoring 57 runs in 38 deliveries, with Fakhar Zaman and Hasan Nawaz adding 28 and 24 runs, respectively, as Pakistan posted a total of 178 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for the West Indies, Shamar Joseph was the highest wicket-taker in the first innings with three wickets to his name. Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, and Romario Shepherd took one wicket each as well.

West Indies stumble in chase

Aiming to chase down the target, the Windies openers Johnson Charles and Jewel Andrew added 35 runs on the board each, but the middle order’s failure with the bat saw Pakistan take control of the game. Mohammad Nawaz’s three wickets in the 12th over turned the tide in Pakistan’s favour as the Men in Green defeated the West Indies by 14 runs, limiting the side to 164 in the second innings.

It is worth noting that this was the Windies’ 6th straight loss in T20Is; they equalled their worst losing record in the shortest format, and it is worth noting that they last won a T20 game against Ireland on June 15, 2025. Notably, the Windies lost five straight T20Is against Australia in the recently concluded series, and the loss against Pakistan was their sixth straight loss in the format.

For the next game, the two sides will lock horns at the same venue in Lauderhill on August 2. Considering their form in the format, the hosts will be hoping to improve.

