Monday, June 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. West Indies Cricket announce venues and dates for India tour of West Indies 2023

West Indies Cricket announce venues and dates for India tour of West Indies 2023

West Indies will be hosting team India in two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is starting on July 12.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2023 21:09 IST
Indies to tour West Indies starting on July 12
Image Source : TWITTER Indies to tour West Indies starting on July 12

West Indies Cricket announced a detailed schedule for the upcoming multi-format series against India on Monday, June 12. The series will kick off with two Tests starting on July 12 and will be followed by eight-match white-ball series from July 27 to August 13. 

The first Test match will be played at Dominica'a Windsor Park from July 12 while Trinidad's Queen's Park Oval will host the second match starting on July 20. Both matches will start at 10:00 AM local time (7:30 AM IST). Barbados' famous Kensington Oval will play as host for the first two ODIs while the third ODI will be played at Queen's Park.

Five-match T20I series will start at Trinidad's Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 3. Guyana's National Stadium will host the second and third T20I matches. India then travel to the United States of America for the last two T20Is against West Indies. Florida's Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill will host the fourth and fifth T20I matches on back-to-back days to conclude a month-long series.

West Indies beat United Arab Emirates 3-0 in the recent ODI series and will participate in ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier starting on June 18 in Zimbabwe.

Tests Schedule

1st Test Match: July 12-16 at Windsor Park, Dominica (07:30 PM IST)

2nd Test Match: July 20-24 at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad (07:30 PM IST)

ODIs Schedule

1st ODI: July 27, Kensington Oval, Barbados (7:00 PM IST)

2nd ODI: July 29, Kensington Oval, Barbados (7:00 PM IST)

Related Stories
'Other 10 were not playing' - Harbhajan Singh reacts as fan credits MS Dhoni alone for 2007 WC win

'Other 10 were not playing' - Harbhajan Singh reacts as fan credits MS Dhoni alone for 2007 WC win

Report: Two senior cricketers set to get dropped after flop show in WTC Final?

Report: Two senior cricketers set to get dropped after flop show in WTC Final?

India tour of West Indies 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh set for T20I debut

India tour of West Indies 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh set for T20I debut

3rd ODI: August 1, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad (7:00 PM IST)

T20Is Schedule

1st T20I: August 3, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad (7:00 PM IST)

2nd T20I: August 6, National Stadium, Guyana (7:00 PM IST)

3rd T20I: August 8, National Stadium Guyana (7:00 PM IST)

4th T20I: August 12, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida (7:00 PM IST)

5th T20I: August 13, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida (7:00 PM IST)

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News