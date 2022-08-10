West Indies Chief Coach Phil Simmons comes out all guns blazing; says can't beg players to play for country

Follow us on Image Source : AP Phil Simmons | File Photo

West Indies chief coach Phil Simmons expressed his disappointment over players opting to play for franchises around the world over their country.

"I don't think that I should be begging people to play for the West Indies," said the team's dejected chief coach Phil Simmons. The former opener added that he shouldn't have to beg people to play for their countries.

"It hurts. There's no other way to put it. But what can you do? I don't think that I should be begging people to play for their countries. I think if you want to represent West Indies, you will make yourself available," Simmons was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Life has changed, in that people have the opportunities to go different places and if they choose that over West Indies, that's just how it is," he added. Andre Russell hasn't made himself available, and Sunil Narine is currently playing the Hundred. Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas have not appeared for their fitness tests, while Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen and Roston Chase are all out with injuries.

The team recently lost the five-match T20 series vs India 1-4. They will now be up against New Zealand in a three-match T20 series. "From what I have gathered, I think he is unavailable because he hasn't made himself available," chief selector Desmond Haynes said of Russell.

"I will love everyone to play for West Indies. I would love to make sure that all the guys make themselves available to play. But you must realise that the guys have options now, and if guys are choosing other franchises in front of West Indies, then we have to pick from who is available to us," Haynes added. As far as the event is concerned, the T20 World Cup is all set to kick off on 16 October 2022.

