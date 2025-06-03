West Indies announce T20 squads for England, Ireland series; Holder, Russell return, Pooran rested West Indies will be playing a three-match T20I series against England, followed by as many games against Ireland. This will be the first assignment for Shai Hope as the full-time white-ball captain. Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd have both been named in the squads after missing the ODIs.

London:

West Indies named 15-man squads for the England and Ireland series, with veteran all-rounders Andre Russell and Jason Holder returning to the fold. The England-West Indies series will be the first assignment for Shai Hope in T20Is after being named the full-time white-ball captain, succeeding Rovman Powell. The West Indies have also confirmed that the likes of Brandon King, Test captain Roston Chase and Russell will only be available for the England series while replacements have been named for the Ireland leg of the UK tour.

While King has asked for a leave during the Ireland series, Russell will be unavailable, likely because of his commitments in the MLC with the LA Knight Riders. On the other hand, Nicholas Pooran has been rested for both assignments.

"Following an extended stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Nicholas Pooran asked to be rested for both series," the CWI statement read. "Test captain Roston Chase will leave the squad after the England T20Is to join his red-ball teammates for the Test Series Camp in Barbados from June 13 to 21, ahead of the highly anticipated three-test series against Australia for the Sir Frank Worrell Trophy."

Jyd Coolie, a member of the U19 World Cup 2016 squad and "standout performer in the inaugural West Indies Breakout League" will replace Chase in the squad for the Ireland series while Keacy Carty will come in for King.

The three-match T20 series begins on June 6 in Durham, followed by matches in Bristol and Southampton on June 8 and 10. The Ireland T20Is will take place from June 12-15 in Belfast.

West Indies T20 squads

England series: Shai Hope (capt), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Ireland series: Shai Hope (capt), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jyd Goolie, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd