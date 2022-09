Follow us on Image Source : AP Team West Indies

West Indies announced a 15-member squad on Wednesday for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Following is the full squad:

Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph,Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith

Latest Cricket News