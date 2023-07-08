West Indies announce squad for first Test match against India, star all-rounder dropped

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies Test team during South Africa series

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced a 13-member squad for the first Test match against India on Saturday, July 8. Star all-rounder Kyle Mayers is missing the team due to his recent involvement in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023. Batters Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze have received their maiden call-ups while all-rounder Rakheem Cornwall returns to the Test team after a long period.

After missing out on the ICC World Cup 2023 qualification, West Indies will turn their focus to red-ball cricket with a two-match Test series starting on July 12. Star all-rounder Jason Holder and pacer Alzarri Joseph were recalled from ICC Qualifier early to join the squad. The duo missed the last game against Sri Lanka which they lost by eight wickets.

Kyle Mayers, 30, was part of West Indies' last Test outings against South Africa in February this year. He took six wickets across two innings in the last Test match against the Proteas and has impressive numbers in red-ball cricket. Spin all-rounder Cornwall is included in the team for the first time since November 2021 while left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican also returns with Gudakesh Motie out injured.

Alick Athanaze and Kirk McKenzie are in contention to make their Test debut in the first match after impressive performances with West Indies A team on the Bangladesh tour. Lead selector Desmond Haynes revealed that the selectors are impressed with the duo's recent performance and added that both batters deserve this opportunity.

“We were very impressed with the approach to batsmanship of McKenzie and Athanaze on the recent ‘A’ Team tour of Bangladesh. These are two young players who got good scores and played with great maturity, and we believe they deserve an opportunity,” Desmond Haynes said.

West Indies Squad for First Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

Traveling Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan

