West Indies announce squad for England ODIs; Chinelle Henry out with injury West Indies announce their 15-member squad for the ODI and T20I series against England. All-rounder Chinelle Henry will be missing out with a leg injury. Meanwhile head coach Shane Dietz expects to reestablish themselves as world class team in England.

West Indies announce squad for the three-match ODI and T20I series against England, slated to begin later in the month. Star cricketer Chinelle Henry will miss the action, owing to a leg injury. She was the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded T20 Blaze, but on the night of the final, the all-rounder was spotted limping as team team Jamaica lost to Guyana in the super over.

Apart from Henry, Rashada Williams will also miss the action against England. The 28-year-old has been dropped as Jahzara Claxton and Realeanna Grimmond have been called up to replace her and Henry in the 15-member squad.

Notably, West Indies recently lost out on the opportunity to play the ODI World Cup in India later in the year. West Indies head coach Shane Dietz wants to use the upcoming England series as a platform to reestablish their themselves as a world class team.

“Going to England is a fantastic opportunity to play one of the best teams in the world for a long time and to really test our skills and put in practice what we've talked about off the pitch. The talk is cheap off the pitch; we're going to put that talk into action and go out against England and play some good cricket. We've got the T20Is first, and that's where we've played our better cricket in the past 12 to 18 months,” Dietz said.

“We brought a good team to England and we're looking forward to putting on a good performance for the crowd. It's going to be an excellent tour for us to reestablish ourselves as a world-class team with world-class players,” she added.

West Indies Women's limited-overs squad: Hayley Matthews (capt), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-capt), Aaliyah Alleyne, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor