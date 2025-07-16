West Indies announce squad for Australia T20Is; two players earn maiden call-ups West Indies have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series vs Australia, starting July 20. Two uncapped cricketers in Jewel Andrew and Jediah Blades, have been called up, keeping the T20 World Cup 2026 in mind.

Kingston:

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled a 16-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20 International series against Australia, set to begin on July 20. The squad sees continuity from the recent series win over Ireland, with a majority of the core group retained. However, two new talents have been added in Jewel Andrew and Jediah Blades.

After Nicholas Pooran announced retirement from T20Is, West Indies seem to be in dire need to fill his boots. The inclusion of Andrew is arguably to fill that role. The 18-year-old keeper-batter has quickly emerged as one of the most promising young cricketers in the Caribbean. He is known for his aggressive batting and is said to be a better player against spin. With the T20 World Cup 2026 set to take place in India and Sri Lanka, his inclusion can be vital.

On the other hand, Blades made his international debut against Bangladesh in 2024. He made headlines in the inaugural West Indies Breakout League, where he was extremely successful in the powerplay and finished as one of the standout bowlers. His inclusion strengthens an already potent bowling attack.

Captain Shai Hope will once again lead the side, supported by experienced names such as Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, and Rovman Powell. The likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, and Sherfane Rutherford add further depth to the batting unit.

Head coach Daren Sammy emphasised the team's long-term vision, noting that the focus is not only on improving their T20I rankings but also preparing a well-rounded unit for the 2026 World Cup.

“Our goals and strategic plans are aligned to winning the T20 World Cup in 2026. We have continuity in the squad from the previous series, and as a unit, we will continue to fine-tune our style and brand ahead of the World Cup. Our previous two T20 series at home we were on the wrong end of the results but starting against Australia, we want to regain our form at home as we build momentum into next year’s World Cup with our exciting and dynamic group of players,” Sammy said to Cricket West Indies.

West Indies Squad for T20I Series vs Australia:

Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd