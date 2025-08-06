West Indies announce ODI Squad for Pakistan series, Romario Shepherd returns West Indies have named a 15-member squad for the ODI series against Pakistan in Trinidad, starting August 8. Romario Shepherd returns, while Alzarri Joseph is rested. Coach Daren Sammy sees the series as key preparation for the 2027 World Cup.

Trinidad:

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan, set to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. The matches are scheduled for August 8, 10, and 12, respectively.

The West Indies will enter the series with momentum on their side, aiming for a fourth consecutive ODI series win at home. The squad features a strong core group of players who contributed to recent successful campaigns against England and Bangladesh at the end of 2024, as well as during their tour of Ireland earlier this year.

Head coach Daren Sammy expressed confidence in the group, highlighting the importance of the series both for immediate goals and long-term development. He noted that Pakistan will post a different set of challenges, but expects the team to have the winning mentality.

“Pakistan presents a different test and challenge as we continue our push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. While qualifying is our immediate goal, maintaining a winning mentality and team cohesion is essential for long-term success,” Sammy said.

“The upcoming matches against teams like Pakistan, who are ranked higher, provide crucial opportunities to earn valuable ranking points to improve our standing ahead of the World Cup,” he added.

Notable in the selection is the return of all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who missed the recent series against Ireland and England. Meanwhile, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been rested as part of workload management. The squad also includes young talents such as Jewel Andrew and Jediah Blades, pointing to CWI’s focus on developing a balanced side for the future.

West Indies ODI Squad:

Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.