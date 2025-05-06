West Indies announce ODI squad for Ireland, England series; Jangoo, Jewel Andrew included, no Hetmyer West Indies announced their squad for the ODI series against Ireland and England with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. Shai Hope will continue to lead the side, with most of the squad from the last series retained, except Shimron Hetmyer.

West Indies announced their squad for the ODI assignments against Ireland and England with Shai Hope continuing as captain. The 18-year-old Jewel Andrew returned to the side and so did Amir Jangoo, who smashed a century on his ODI debut, while Shimron Hetmyer was the only name missing from the side that played the series against England and Bangladesh.

“These matches form a critical component towards the 2027 World Cup and there are signs of the team building consistency following the series sweep against Bangladesh and the win over England late last year," West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said. "We expect the conditions to be challenging, but we are creating a culture and mindset which emphasize playing the brand of cricket that is taking us closer to some of our overall objectives."

Brandon King and Evin Lewis are likely to form the opening combination with Keacy Carty at No 3. Hope, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd will form an explosive middle and lower-middle order with Alzarri Joseph leading the pace attack. Gudakesh Motie is the lone frontline spinner with Chase as the off-spin option. Shamar Joseph and Matthew Forde are other options in the pace department for the West Indies.

The Ireland tour begins on May 21, with the remaining two ODIs set to take place on May 23 and 25 followed by three matches in England from May 29 to June 2. England and West Indies are also scheduled to play against each other in five T20Is after the ODI series.

The likes of Rutherford and Shepherd are currently engaged in the IPL and with both their teams (Gujarat Titans and RCB, respectively) likely to make it through to the playoffs. Hope and Joseph, on the other hand, are currently playing in the PSL but will be done at the most by May 18, on the day of the final.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd