West Indies announce 16-member squad for Australia Test series, Roston Chase to lead With the West Indies all set to take on Australia in a multi-format series, Cricket West Indies took centre stage and announced their 16-man squad for the Australia series, Roston Chase was appointed as the skipper for the three Tests.

The West Indies is all set to take on Australia in a multi-format series. Both sides will lock horns across three Test matches and will follow it up with five T20Is as well. The first Test of the series will kick off from June 25, with the second Test scheduled to begin from July 3, alongside the third Test that is set to kick off from July 13.

The first test of the series will be held at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, and ahead of the series, Cricket West Indies (CWI) took centre stage and announced their side’s 16-member squad for the upcoming series.

The Windies will be led by Roston Chase, with Jomel Warrican as his deputy. With the squad announcement, CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe came forward and talked about how critical the start of the World Test Championship cycle is for the side.

“The start of the Test Championship Cycle is critical to building positive momentum as we strive to work our way up the rankings. Beginning with a strong showing against a team like Australia would be ideal in our quest to bring West Indies back to the helm of Test Cricket,” Bascombe was quoted as saying by Cricket West Indies.

“It was imperative that we sought to put a squad together that was well equipped, in both and the batting and bowling departments, to manage the ebbs and flows of this format of the game, while possessing the ability to apply pressure in key phases, through disciplined, purposeful play,” he added.

There are some new names in the squad, with John Campbell making his return as well. The Windies will have some significant firepower in the top order with Campbell’s return, and they will be hoping to get off to a good start to the WTC cycle.

West Indies Test Squad for Series Against Australia:

Roston Chase (Captain), Jomel Warrican (Vice Captain), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales