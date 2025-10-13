West Indies achieve massive feat following resilient fightback against India in second Test The West Indies put in an exceptional performance in the ongoing second Test against the Indian team, batting in a follow on, the Windies performed brilliantly and set up a target of 121 runs for the Indian team to chase down.

New Delhi:

The West Indies have performed exceptionally well with the bat while following on against India in the second Test of the ongoing series between the two sides. Taking on the visitors at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the West Indies conceded 518 runs in the first innings.

Furthermore, they were bundled out for 248 runs in the first innings and allowed to follow on. Where India hoped to put in a good performance with the ball, hoping to win the game by an innings and wrap up the series, the Windies’ batters had plans of their own.

John Campbell scored 115 runs, with Shai Hope scoring 103 and Justin Greaves going unbeaten on a score of 50 runs as the West Indies scored 390 runs, posting a target of 121 runs for India to chase.

It is worth noting that the Windies' scoring 390 was only the second instance of a visiting team scoring 350+ in their second innings in India since Jan 2013, after England’s 420 in Hyderabad last year.

India need 121 runs to win second Windies Test

Speaking of the game, where India had hoped to bowl out the Windies and register an innings win, the visitors’ batting attack was exceptional. Exceeding expectations, the West Indies performed brilliantly and notched up 390 runs in the clash.

Posting a target of 121 runs for the Indian team, the visitors will hope to put in their best performance with the ball. As for India, after failing to register their second straight innings win, India will be looking for a good showing with the bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul open the innings for the Indian team in the run chase as the side aims to chase down 121 runs.

