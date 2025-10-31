Welsh Fire women announce signing of Michael Klinger as new head coach Welsh Fire women recently came forward and announced the signing of former Australian cricketer Michael Klinger as their new head coach. It is worth noting that he has also been appointed to a higher management role within the side as well.

The Hundred franchise, Welsh Fire women, took centre stage and announced the signing of former Australia cricketer Michael Klinger as their new head coach. It is worth noting that Klinger joins the side in a senior management role and will also be the head coach of the side.

He will be joining the side on a two-year contract, as the ties have been strengthened between Glamorgan County Cricket Club and Washington Freedom. It is interesting to note that Freedom’s owner, Sanjay Govil, recently acquired a 49% stake in Welsh Fire during the Hundred equity sale in early 2025.

While retaining his role in Freedom, Klinger will also be working closely with Welsh Fire’s general manager, Mark Wallace, and will be overseeing recruitment for both the men's and women's teams.

It is worth noting that in the 2025 The Hundred season, Klinger was the head coach of Manchester Originals women and also has coaching experience at Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League, alongside a stint with Melbourne Renegades in the BBL as well.

Klinger talked about his new appointment

After being appointed as the head coach of Welsh Fire women, Michael Klinger took centre stage and expressed his delight over taking over in his new role.

"I'm thrilled to be taking on an expanded role with Welsh Fire, leading list management for both the men's and women's teams, alongside being Head Coach of the Women's side,” Klinger was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"I'd like to thank Manchester Originals for the opportunity to work with them last year. It was a fantastic and rewarding experience for which I'm very grateful. This new role allows me to combine coaching with a broader strategic focus and to continue strengthening my connections with the Washington Freedom organisation, as well as with the current management and coaches at Welsh Fire,” he added.

