Welcome Back: Fans celebrate Sanju Samson's ODI comeback as wicketkeeper batter returns after 8 months

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has answered the prayers of numerous fans of Sanju Samson as the wicket-keeper batter has returned to the Indian ODI squad for the West Indies series. Samson, who last played for the national side in January 2023 and in ODIs in November last year, has returned to the side in the 50-over format as the first-choice wicket-keeper batter for the three matches against West Indies in July-August.

Samson, who has played just 11 ODIs, averages 66 in the format but despite his decent returns in limited outings, he has proven himself in the 50-over games. The 28-year-old has been preferred in T20Is than any other format, however, with both Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul injured, this is a golden opportunity for Samson to stake his claim for a spot in the World Cup squad as the backup wicket-keeping option with Ishan Kishan's stocks reducing after low returns since the double hundred against Bangladesh.

Samson is likely to play the middle-order enforcer role at No. 5 with Suryakumar Yadav before him and vice-captain Hardik Pandya after. It will be an important series for Samson, not just from his personal point of view but also from the perspective of the team if he is being looked at as part of the team after the transition.

The fans in particular were delighted with Samson's return. While a fan quoted Eoin Morgan and AB de Villiers during the IPL as both hoped to see more of Samson for India, another reckoned that this team needs a player like Samson with Suryakumar Yadav not being in particularly good form in the format.

Here are some of the reactions to Sanju Samson's return:

India will tour the Caribbean and the USA for two Test matches from July 12-24, three ODIs from July 27-August 1, and five T20Is till August 13.

