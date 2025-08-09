WEF vs LNS, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Welsh Fire vs London Spirit in Cardiff Both Welsh Fire and London Spirit lost their respective opening games against stronger opponents in Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles and given the nature of the tournament, neither side would want to be nil after two games, especially since only three teams go ahead.

Cardiff:

The Welsh Fire started as well as they could have, but it all came downhill after a brilliant opening partnership, something which was highly awaited, between Steve Smith and Jonny Bairstow up in Leeds a couple of days ago. If the Fire have to go forward in the tournament, the likes of Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Saif Zaib will have to support the two openers with the bat. The addition of Matt Henry will do a world of good to the overall quality of their bowling attack.

On the other hand, there is London Spirit, who were deflated by their local rivals in the tournament opener. Agreed, the Spirit were missing three of their England internationals for the first game but getting shot out for 80 didn't reflect on the team and their star power, with the likes of Kane Williamson and David Warner at the top.

The two Jamies - Smith and Overton - will add a lot of edge with bat and ball as the Spirit search for their first win. Lord's and Cardiff can be two difficult home venues to plan your side according to and hence the Fire would hope that they don't repeat the Spirit's mistake on Saturday. The Fire will have a stronger unit but the return of England internationals for the Spirit gives them the edge, going into Saturday.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2025 Match 6, WEF vs LNS

Jonny Bairstow, Jamie Smith, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith (vc), Tom Abell, Saif Zaib, Riley Meredith, Liam Dawson (c), Jamie Overton, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson

Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire: Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow(w), Luke Wells, Tom Abell(c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saif Zaib, Paul Walter, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith

London Spirit: Keaton Jennings, David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith (w), Ashton Turner, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Worral