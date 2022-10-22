Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Weather Report T20 WC 2022: Good news for fans as IND vs PAK to go ahead, minimum rain expected for AUS vs NZ

Highlights Melbourne has been experiencing massive rain in recent days

India will face Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday

The chances of rain have reduced significantly in recent hours

There could be some good news for the cricket fans from India and Pakistan after the recent developments in weather could see the T20 World Cup contest go ahead. The fixture which has been speculated to have rain on Sunday in Melbourne and could now get the green light while the Day 1 fixture between Australia and New Zealand could also go ahead.

India TV’s exclusive ground report from Australia could confirm that the chances of rain for India vs Pakistan have reduced significantly. The weather will still be cloudy, but the chances of rain have reduced by big numbers. As things stand, it is reported that there will still be a 65 percent chance of rain, which was earlier at 90 percent.

India TV’s Samip Rajguru, who is in Australia, gave an insight into the weather conditions and spoke about the reduced chances of rain. The rain gods are still expected to play a part, but with the conditions improving fans can now be optimistic about the blockbuster tie that takes place on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Image Source : GETTY India vs Pakistan

Day 1 fixtures to go ahead as well

It was also confirmed that the Day 1 fixtures of the Super 12 stage could also go ahead with minimum rain interference. Australia and New Zealand's encounter that takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday will go ahead while the England and Afghanistan clash in Perth will again have minimum rain.

The fans have already purchased tickets in tandem and there is a huge amount of crowd expected to make their way to the Victorian capital on Sunday. India and Pakistan rivalry will be the center of attraction while New Zealand and Australia will also reignite their rivalry in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

