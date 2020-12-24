Aus vs Ind: We will bounce back stronger in Melbourne, says Kris Srikkanth

Image Source : PTI File photo of Kris Srikkanth.

Following the debacle in the day/night Test against Australia in Adelaide, hopes of India putting up a fight in the ongoing series have been dwindling with many experts fearing a whitewash for the visitors.

While many have written off India already in absence of Virat Kohli and injured Mohammed Shami, former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth has reckoned that India will come back stronger in the second Test after reflecting on their mistakes.

“I am pretty confident the boys going forward will reflect on this and they will come out with a stronger performance on Boxing Day and try to get a result our way, so the series gets more interesting,” the 61-year-old former captain told the Age and Sydney Morning Herald.

“I have no doubt the boys will reflect and come out stronger in Melbourne.”

When asked what went wrong with the Indian team in the first Test when the star-studded batting unit was bundled out for 36, Srikkanth felt lack of intent was the issue.

“I think Virat summed it up very well when he said the positive intent was missing. They went into more of a shell, the Indians,” Srikkant said.

He further pointed out that Aussies might have strong bowling but their batting is fairly weak without injured David Warner.

“The Aussies’ batting is not great,” he said. “My belief is the Aussies’ batting is 30 per cent Warner, 30 per cent Smith, all others put together is 30 per cent. But the bowling is very good. The Australian batting is not very strong.”