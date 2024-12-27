'We were in a great position...': Washington Sundar on dressing room's mood after Kohli-Jaiswal wickets

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India were nearing a strong end on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before the final half-hour spoiled their hopes. From starting the third session at 51/2, to being at 153/2 near the fag end of the day, the visitors had a great chance of putting the Aussies under pressure on Day 3. However, the fall of three quick wickets derailed that and sent them on the back foot, again.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar, who has come into the team in place of Shubman Gill, was asked about the dressing room's mood after the departure of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli and how the team felt going at 164/5 at stumps.

The all-rounder stated that the team was in a great position to get a big score, but would now look to fight for runs on the third day. "We were in a great position to get big runs but we will still come back and continue to fight tomorrow morning," Sundar said in the press conference after the end of the second day.

Sundar said that the environment in the dressing room is still positive and that the team is looking to fight. "Definitely, the energy is very good in the dressing room, we are all positive. There is a long time in the game as well, so there are still three days, a lot of overs to play, so it will just be about us trying to fight really hard and get things done for the team," he added.

Sundar had played the first Test and then was not in the team for the next two games. He was asked about the team's expectations of him in all three departments. "Isn't it amazing that the team wants me to do really well in all three aspects of the game? That's a great opportunity for me," he said.

"It will be very important to do whatever the team requires. No matter which situation of the game I get to be in, it's just about being out there, putting in the right energy and getting things done for the team," the all-rounder added.

India ended the day on 164/5 after losing three wickets in the last half-an-hour of the day. Jaiswal was run out after a mix-up with Kohli, who himself fell seven balls later to Scott Boland, edging an outside off-stump ball behind to the wicketkeeper. Akash Deep, the nightwatchman, was caught at the leg gully as India's day ended in disarray.