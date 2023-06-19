'We've seen Ponting doing the same' - Ollie Robinson defends his controversial celebration to Khawaja's wicket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ollie Robinson's celebration

Usman Khawaja's remarkable century gave Australia an upper hand in the ongoing first Test match of Ashes 2023. Khawaja stood strong against England's world-class pace attack but eventually lost his wicket to Ollie Robinson on Day 3. Robinson bowled out the veteran with a yorker and then celebrated a wicket with a wild reaction, which has brought strong criticism from the cricket fraternity.

Robinson cursed "F*** off, you f***ing prick" at Khawaja and was a bit much pumped up with his celebration. The former Australian captains Allan Border and Ian Healy blasted the English pacer for his unnecessary teasing reaction to Khawaja. However, after the Day 3 play, Robinson defended his reaction and hit back at his critics by providing Ricky Panting's example.

The 29-year-old right-arm pacer highlighted that Ricky Ponting showed the same level of aggression towards the England cricketers during his playing time. Robinson also added that this is his first home Ashes and getting a crucial wicket was massive for him, which prompted his reaction.

"It's my first home Ashes and to get the big wicket at the time was special for me," Robinson said after Day 3 play. "I think Uzzie played unbelievably well. To get that wicket for us as a team at the time was massive. We all want that theatre of the game, don't we? So I'm here to provide it."

"No, it's not," Robinson said. "But I think when you're in the heat of the moment and you have the passion of the Ashes, that can happen. We've all seen Ricky Ponting, other Aussies do the same to us. Just because the shoe is on the other foot, it's not received well."

Robinson also played out the importance of Ashes and said that critics need to handle these kinds of celebrated reactions.

"I don't really care how it's perceived, to be honest. It's the Ashes. It's a professional sport. If you can't handle that, what can you handle?" Robinson added.

